Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices

Joshua E. Rickey
Joshua E. Rickey(Marion County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department conducted an investigation into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence, which led to the arrest of Joshua E. Rickey, 33, of Hannibal.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, Hannibal Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) served a search warrant in the 800 block of Hayward Street.

According to HPD, upon arrival, officers could not get anyone to answer the door, but they could see a subject inside of the residence.

Officers surrounded the house and brought in a negotiator, who made contact with Rickey by phone.

HPD reported that Rickey surrendered without an incident an hour later.

HPD said they searched the residence with an ATF-certified bomb dog and found several explosive devices. Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad removed these devices.

Police searched an additional location on Orchard Avenue and located an additional explosive device. The Bomb Squad also secured this device.

HPD reported that Rickey is being held at the Marion County Jail on three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond is set at $50,000 cash only.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rental experience teaches important lessons
Rental experience reveals important lessons
Kimberly D. Hickman
2-year-old boy struck and killed late Thursday in Canton, Mo.
Six McPherson Fire Department crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.
6 fire crew members in 1 department expecting children this year
Foodies flock to the Knights of Columbus BBQ, despite rising costs
Foodies flock to the Knights of Columbus BBQ, despite rising costs

Latest News

132 N 8th Street
8th Street from Vermont to Maine temporarily blocked off for fire in Quincy
Annual K of C Barbeque draws a large crowd
Annual K of C Barbeque draws a large crowd
The West Point Sweet Corn Festival gathers the Lee County community together again
The West Point Sweet Corn Festival gathers the Lee County community together again
Quincy celebrates Ulysses S. Grant Bicentennial
Quincy celebrates Ulysses S. Grant Bicentennial