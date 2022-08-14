Indian Mounds Pool ends their season with high attendance

QUINCY (WGEM) -Indian Mounds Pool had its last day of summer fun this year on Sunday.

Officials at with the park said this is the best summer turnout they’ve had in years.

“It’s been busy, because of the weather it’s been pretty hot this summer. Also, our prices have dropped. It went from $5.25 to $3.50, I think that has a lot to do with keeping people coming back,” said Indian Mounds Pool Assistant Manager Danica Clarke.

The pool opened for the season Memorial weekend.

12,000 people have come and gone to the pool this summer.

“We always have people that are thankful that we’re open. We have our regulars that come in everyday and they know us by name, they come up to us and give us a hug. It’s always sweet to see,” said Clarke.

The pool will re-open again in May of 2023.

