Knights of Columbus hosts Little Ms. and Mr. contest

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Knights of Columbus BBQ held their 6th annual Little Ms. and Mr. contest.

The theme this year was Barbie and Ken.

The contest was for children from 3 to 6 years old.

They had 20 boys and girls sign up to compete.

“It’s really great to know that parents in our community are really helping their children grow their self-confidence and really help them be themselves and be individualistic, and it all starts at such a cute little program like this,” said Miss Quincy 2022 Juliana Fray, .

The fee to sign up was $25.

Officials said the proceeds go towards the Miss Quincy scholarship to help young women in the community help pursue their academic goals.

