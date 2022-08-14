Quincy celebrates Ulysses S. Grant Bicentennial

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy celebrated the 200th birthday of 18th U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant on Saturday at the historic John Wood Mansion.

Presentations and tours were given to locals interested in learning about Grant’s history in the greater Quincy area.

He visited Quincy on two occasions.

Visitors had the chance to meet reenactors of Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, Mark Twain and John Wood.

Quincy and Adams County Historical Society Executive Director Rob Mellon said that his team put together fun methods of learning history with food and walking tours.

“Well the food is actually themed to the actors, so we have a President Lincoln and the food trucks got a Ulysses S. Grant and a Twain meal, so we’ve kind of done that just to have fun with that, we have a civil war encampment and then we have period music with the Pike Pipers from Pike County,” said Mellon.

Tim Jacobs was reenacting the life of John Wood at the event and spoke about the importance of young people learning their city’s history.

“You have to really know where you came from,” said Jacobs. “And, I have a saying that all history is local and so if you know about your genealogy and that’s part of your history, it just brings it so much closer to home for you.”

The Bi-Centennial celebration will continue on Sunday with a small rededication ceremony.

There will be a rededication of a marker that shows where Grant crossed the Mississippi to enter into the Civil War.

The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. at Clat Adams Park in Quincy.

