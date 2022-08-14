The West Point Sweet Corn Festival gathers the Lee County community together again

WEST POINT, Iowa (WGEM) - Lee County residents continue to celebrate the annual West Point Sweet Corn Festival.

The festival draws in people from all over the Tri-States and all over the country.

While the theme of this year’s Sweet Corn Festival is “69 Ears of Being Hot and Buttered”, families and friends said a strong sense of community is a major theme in the Lee County festival.

The pounds of ears of corn that are consumed at the festival are given by donation, which is just another way of including the Lee County community in the Sweet Corn Festival.

Tammy Riney is from Revere, Missouri and has been traveling to the Sweet Corn Festival for more than ten years to sell her goods.

That is after a friend of hers opened the door for her.

“A friend of mine, she couldn’t do it and said, ‘you know I’ll contact the owner of the organization here and see if you can set in my place,’” Riney said. “Which I did and so then I got my foot in the door and then I did, so well I said ‘Can I come back?’ "

She said her goods have been selling well at this week’s festival.

Ashlee Fuller and Katie Mcgeehon are special friends that have been coming to the festival for more than 20 years.

Mcgeehon’s mom brought her and Fuller to the festival as children.

“It’s kind of been our thing since we were little, but she just really enjoys it,” said Fuller. “She sees a lot of the people from Fort Madison because she doesn’t live there anymore, she used to and it just got her out of the house for a little bit, she gets to splurge and have her funnel cakes.”

After her mother died, Fuller continued the tradition of bringing Mcgeehon every year.

“The Sweet Corn Festival has been around and we love it,” said Mcgeehon. “We’ve been here with everything going on, the sweet corn is good, the pops and all the games we have here.”

