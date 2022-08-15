3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) - Three people were hurt late Sunday in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.

The vehicle immediately drove away.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

The park is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting occurred.

Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
Rental experience teaches important lessons
Rental experience reveals important lessons
Kimberly D. Hickman
2-year-old boy struck and killed late Thursday in Canton, Mo.
Six McPherson Fire Department crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.
6 fire crew members in 1 department expecting children this year
132 N 8th Street
Residents displaced after fire on North 8th street in Quincy

Latest News

153rd Adams-Brown County Old Settlers host a car show
153rd Adams-Brown County Old Settlers host a car show
Indian Mounds Pool ends their season with high attendance
Indian Mounds Pool ends their season with high attendance
Renovations continue at Bushnell-Prairie City High School
Renovations continue at Bushnell-Prairie City High School
Knights of Columbus hosts Little Ms. and Mr. contest
Knights of Columbus hosts Little Ms. and Mr. contest
Residents displaced after fire on North 8th street in Quincy
Residents displaced after fire on North 8th street in Quincy