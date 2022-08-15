41-mile seal coat project begins on Missouri Route 6

EDINA, MISSOURI (WGEM) - This $1.1 million project covers more than 40 miles of work on Route 6.

Crew workers started seal coating the road from Edina to U.S. 61 near Taylor today.

“The goal of the project is to maintain the life and quality of the pavements that we have here,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Amy Crawford. “It’s to keep good moisture in and keep the weather out.”

Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation said over time these routes begin wear down.

Harsh winters and heavy traffic cause the roads to crack and break more easily.

“It will improve the surface and the friction, so when the winter time comes it can help,” said Crawford. “It’s really about maintaining the life of our pavement so that it continues to be good for years to come.”

This project is projected to take several weeks and crew members already got a late start. The work was set to begin last week, but due to contracting issues and weather, they had to set it back.

Motorist that take this route said they’re excited to see it being worked on regardless of how long it takes.

“Having those 41 miles sealed is going to be incredible because it’s going to be so smooth to drive on and I know that in the winter or whenever it’s raining it’s going to be a lot safer to drive on,” said Chelsea Clever.

Officials with MODOT expect the project to be done at the beginning of Sept.

Crew members suggest drivers leave their house a few minutes earlier and pay attention when in the construction zones.

