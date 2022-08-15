Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash

By Ryan Hill
Aug. 15, 2022
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, a bicyclist trying to cross Highway 61 was hit and killed by oncoming traffic, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper James Johnson said the cyclist was hit by the first vehicle heading northbound, and then then hit by a second vehicle shortly after.

Johnson said the bicyclist died at the scene.

Northbound lanes of Highway 61 near Hannibal were closed while troopers investigated the crash and cleared the scene. It reopened around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released. Johnson said the investigation is ongoing.

