Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 15th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Blaze Schmidt
Katie Campbell
Mary Webster
Salvador Cabrera
Jenny Hufford
Joe Roost
Luke Doellman
Nathan Bennett
Danny Rosencrans
Linley Bartell
Linda McClelland
Shari Johnson
Alivia Anderson
Trenton Hauk
Alan Bowen
Connie White
Dave Ellis
Landon Morrison
Joy Fray
Olivia Jones
Amy Jones
Mikki Snowden
William Morrison
Marjorie Runyon
Mary Anne Taus
Jen Duesterhaus
Ann Awerkamp Dickson
Donnie McGowan
ANNIVERSARIES
Jacob & Stacey Bunte
Paul & Donna Hedgepeth
Trevor & Megham Wheeler
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.