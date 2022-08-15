Hospital Report: August 15, 2022
Deaths:
David G. George, age 77, of Quincy, died on August 13 . in The Arbors at Adams Pointe in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Rosa “Rollie” Peters age 99, of Quincy died on August 14 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Agnes Marie Byrd, 81, of Hannibal, MO, passed away August 12 at her home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Kenneth Locke, Jr., 77, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 13 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital:
Eric & Candice Leasman of Ursa, IL...boy
Christophr Buss & Marie Holloway of Canton, MO....boy
Derek B Abbot & Lauren E Bock of Quincy, IL...boy
Blaike William Unbarger & Haileigh Whitus of Burnside,IL....girl
Raymond M Valencia Jr. & Loreln M Keely of Quincy,IL....boy
Dakotah & Kayla Sigler of Bowen,IL....boy
David & Megan Rowlands of Quincy,IL....girl
