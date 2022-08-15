Hospital Report: August 15, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

David G. George, age 77, of Quincy, died on August 13 . in The Arbors at Adams Pointe in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Rosa “Rollie” Peters age 99, of Quincy died on August 14 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Agnes Marie Byrd, 81, of Hannibal, MO, passed away August 12 at her home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Kenneth Locke, Jr., 77, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 13 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Eric & Candice Leasman of Ursa, IL...boy

Christophr Buss & Marie Holloway of Canton, MO....boy

Derek B Abbot & Lauren E Bock of Quincy, IL...boy

Blaike William Unbarger & Haileigh Whitus of Burnside,IL....girl

Raymond M Valencia Jr. & Loreln M Keely of Quincy,IL....boy

Dakotah & Kayla Sigler of Bowen,IL....boy

David & Megan Rowlands of Quincy,IL....girl

