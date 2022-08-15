MSHP: Mother will not face endangerment charges following death of 2-year-old Canton boy

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was struck and killed late Thursday night in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver will not face child endangerment charges, the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol reports.

The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making a U-turn in the 700 block of Jamison Street when she hit the toddler at 11:53 p.m.

MSHP Corporal Justin Dunn said Monday, the boy was being picked up from a child care provider when he ran into the street. The mother was present and ran after the child.

Dunn explained, due to the mother’s scheduling it was a normal time for the child to be picked up from the daycare provider.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold at 12:50 a.m. on Friday.

According to the MSHP, Hickman was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Friday for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17.

MSHP said Hickman is being held at the Lewis County Jail.

