QPS teachers head back to class ahead of students

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public School teachers were officially welcomed back for opening day Monday.

Around 1100 district employees gathered in the junior high auditorium as officials hyped up opening day.

QPS Superintendent Todd Pettit said this is the first time the entire staff has gathered since 2019.

He said the emphasis this year is for students and staff to achieve personal excellence.

“We will really be diligent about making connections and building relationships with students, families and fellow staff members so that we all may achieve that personal excellence,” said Pettit.

Pettit said there are currently about 6400 students registered.

He said parents have until Wednesday to register their child.

The first day of classes is Wednesday.

