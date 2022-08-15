QU welcomes incoming freshman to campus

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Monday morning and for most of the afternoon, incoming freshman lined Chestnut Street in Quincy to move into their new homes for the school year.

About 300 new students became QU Hawks.

Quincy University President Brian McGee said move-in day is the best day of the school year next to graduation.

“This is the culmination of a year of students making the decision to come to Quincy University,” McGee said. " Whether they’re from this local region or from all parts of the country and the world, today we see a large number of our first-year students and a few returners.”

As students unloaded their belongings out of cars and packed them into their dorm-rooms, the atmosphere radiated excitement.

“It’s got a little charm to it that most campuses don’t have, and it’s really walkable, it’s nice and updated and everything’s just how I like it,” incoming freshman Griffin Taylor said.

For freshman Jadon Stoner, of Indiana, he already feels right-at-home.

“It’s just really a beautiful town, it kind of reminds me of my hometown and it really gave me good hometown vibes,” Stoner said.

Freshman Acheampomaa Danso will join QU’s women’s basketball team, but she said it was much more than the athletics that drew her to the Tri-States. The move also puts her closer to a sibling who studies at Bradley University in Peoria.

“I walked through the school and liked the nursing program,” Danso said. “They had a really cool facility for nursing, so that really made me fall in love with the school more, then I got home and I was like I definitely want to go to Quincy.”

McGee said he’s confident that this year’s incoming class will at least match last fall’s of about 340 students. Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 22.

