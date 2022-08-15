Quincy, Pittsfield to receive grant money from Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program

QUINCY (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced on Monday they are awarding $106 million in grants to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois.

In addition to the $106 million from the state, an additional $109 million matching grant is being offered for a total of $215 million.

The city of Quincy was awarded $2,400,000 for the 6th Street corridor reconstruction and streetscaping.

The city of Pittsfield was also awarded a grant of $2,842,129 for reconstruction and streetscaping of Monroe Street.

The grants are supporting projects that will revitalize commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve quality of life for residents.

“I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year’s investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies — in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state’s residents,” said Pritzker. “With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most — and that’s what Rebuild Illinois is all about.”

The state was able to benefit and additional 29 communities this year due to extra funding that was granted for the high quality of applications and ongoing need.

