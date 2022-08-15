Rain on the way for some

Heaviest rain will be in central Missouri
Heaviest rain will be in central Missouri(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are tracking the potential for some measurable rainfall in the region. It looks like the best chance for this rain is early Tuesday morning. Right now the forecast for the Quincy area is to see between 1/10 of an inch up to possibly 4/10 of an inch. It is possible that 1 inch of rain could fall in Quincy and parts of Adams county. The heavy precipitation band has not set up yet but it looks like it will set up in central Missouri. The very southwest portion of the Tri-State area may see over an 1 inch of rain and possibly 1 1/2 inches. The rain potential then comes to an end on Tuesday evening. Heavier amounts will be in the west and lesser amounts will be in the eastern areas of the Tri-States.

Cooler than normal temps this week
Cooler than normal temps this week(Max Inman)

We will be set up for a stretch of cooler than normal days. With daytime high temperatures topping out in the low 80s and overnight low temperatures in the low 60s. There is another chance of rain on Friday and Friday night. Any rainfall over a half inch would be very beneficial.

Moderate Drought conditions have set up in parts of the region
Moderate Drought conditions have set up in parts of the region(Max Inman)

There are parts of the region that are abnormally dry and in a moderate drought.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash
Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash
MSHP: Mother will not face endangerment charges following death of 2-year-old Canton boy
132 N 8th Street
Residents displaced after fire on North 8th street in Quincy
Kimberly D. Hickman
2-year-old boy struck and killed late Thursday in Canton, Mo.

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
A system moving by Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring the chance for beneficial rain,...
Tracking Beneficial Rain Potential
Evening Weather 08-14-2022
Evening Weather 08-14-2022
Cooler temperatures will last through the week. Clouds are holding temperatures at bay a bit on...
Dry and Near Normal with Rain Chances Late Monday into Tuesday