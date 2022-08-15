Rain on the way for some

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are tracking the potential for some measurable rainfall in the region. It looks like the best chance for this rain is early Tuesday morning. Right now the forecast for the Quincy area is to see between 1/10 of an inch up to possibly 4/10 of an inch. It is possible that 1 inch of rain could fall in Quincy and parts of Adams county. The heavy precipitation band has not set up yet but it looks like it will set up in central Missouri. The very southwest portion of the Tri-State area may see over an 1 inch of rain and possibly 1 1/2 inches. The rain potential then comes to an end on Tuesday evening. Heavier amounts will be in the west and lesser amounts will be in the eastern areas of the Tri-States.

Cooler than normal temps this week (Max Inman)

We will be set up for a stretch of cooler than normal days. With daytime high temperatures topping out in the low 80s and overnight low temperatures in the low 60s. There is another chance of rain on Friday and Friday night. Any rainfall over a half inch would be very beneficial.

Moderate Drought conditions have set up in parts of the region (Max Inman)

There are parts of the region that are abnormally dry and in a moderate drought.

