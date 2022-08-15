Renovations continue at Bushnell-Prairie City High School

Renovations began just after school let out for the summer.
Renovations began just after school let out for the summer.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Aug. 14, 2022
BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - Renovations at Bushnell-Prairie City High School began in May and continue as the new school year is quickly approaching.

Superintendent Kathy Dinger said there’s still a lot of work to be done, but she anticipates having high school students return on schedule.

“We’ll be welcoming students back to new floors, new ceilings, lighting, case work, all new furniture and hopefully all new windows in the future,” Dinger said.

Dinger has been at the helm for B-PC for 10 years. She said this year is her last and has made it a goal to renovate all three school buildings before her time is complete.

The renovations called for new windows, but Dinger said high cost and supply chain issues are pushing back installation into a potential phase II next summer.

Phase II includes renovations to the high school’s auditorium, cafeteria and track. Dinger did not mention when those updates will begin.

Dinger said should there be any unanticipated delays in current renovations, there is a plan in place that should not delay the start of school. High school students return on Monday, Aug. 22.

Dinger said the project is costing the district about $3.6 million and is being paid for with bonds.

