Tracking Beneficial Rain Potential

After quite the dry stretch for many, some beneficial rain could finally be on the way. A low pressure system will track off to the South and East, bringing a shield of rain to the region overnight Monday night into Tuesday.

Before the rain arrives, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures near the 80 degree mark for a high on Monday. Overall, temperatures will be quite similar to Sunday’s high temperatures. Monday night showers will begin streaming in from the North and West, with a few thunderstorms accompanying the rain chances. The rain will become more widespread through the overnight hours, and could be heavy at times.

The main question with this system will be how far East does the rain reach. Current indications are that the axis of heaviest rain will stay to the West and South of the Tri-States, with areas West of the Mississippi River seeing the best chance for beneficial rain. Following Tuesday, another dry period ensues for the week with seasonably cool temperatures.

