Tracking Beneficial Rain Potential

A system moving by Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring the chance for beneficial rain,...
A system moving by Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring the chance for beneficial rain, although there will be a sharp cut off.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After quite the dry stretch for many, some beneficial rain could finally be on the way. A low pressure system will track off to the South and East, bringing a shield of rain to the region overnight Monday night into Tuesday.

Before the rain arrives, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures near the 80 degree mark for a high on Monday. Overall, temperatures will be quite similar to Sunday’s high temperatures. Monday night showers will begin streaming in from the North and West, with a few thunderstorms accompanying the rain chances. The rain will become more widespread through the overnight hours, and could be heavy at times.

The main question with this system will be how far East does the rain reach. Current indications are that the axis of heaviest rain will stay to the West and South of the Tri-States, with areas West of the Mississippi River seeing the best chance for beneficial rain. Following Tuesday, another dry period ensues for the week with seasonably cool temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
132 N 8th Street
Residents displaced after fire on North 8th street in Quincy
Kimberly D. Hickman
2-year-old boy struck and killed late Thursday in Canton, Mo.
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say
Rental experience teaches important lessons
Rental experience reveals important lessons

Latest News

Evening Weather 08-14-2022
Evening Weather 08-14-2022
Cooler temperatures will last through the week. Clouds are holding temperatures at bay a bit on...
Dry and Near Normal with Rain Chances Late Monday into Tuesday
Evening Weather 08-13-2022
Evening Weather 08-13-2022
StormTrak Weather Friday Night
StormTrak Weather Friday Night