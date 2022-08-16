Arrest made following Hannibal rollover crash

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A driver has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after their actions resulted in a crash that sent more than one person to the hospital, according to Hannibal Police.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 61 in front of the Hannibal Highschool.

Police reported a Subaru Ascent was traveling north when a southbound Jeep crossed the center line and hit the Subaru causing it to rollover.

Police stated the occupants of the Subaru were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

