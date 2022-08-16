Below Average Temps to Continue

By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
With morning showers and lasting cloud cover through the afternoon, temperatures on Tuesday will stay well below average for mid-August standards. Most areas will stay in the 70′s, with those who see more sunshine likely to climb into the upper 70′s. Temps will rebound into the low 80′s with abundant sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but will stay a few degrees below average.

Cloud cover will begin to build back on Friday as the next system to impact the Tri-States moves in. This system will bring storm chances Friday night into Saturday and potentially lasting into Sunday as well. The mixture of clouds and storms will continue to hold temperatures down to near 80 degrees, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for mid-August.

