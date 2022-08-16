Central Lee Schools turn open enrollment applicants away as classrooms meet capacity

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A school district in Lee County, Iowa is having to turn some students away due to Iowa’s open enrollment plan.

An Iowa law removing the March deadline for open enrollment concerned Lee County School officials in June, prompting a policy that limits open enrollment based on class size.

That allows school officials to put students on a waiting list once classes are filled.

Superintendent Andy Crozier said four elementary students were placed on that list.

“Every kid that we deny we put on a waiting list, so if we have an opening later on we’ll call and see if they’re interested, but obviously moving in the middle of the school is pretty challenging and not recommended either, but doesn’t mean they will never have the opportunity to come to Central Lee,” said Crozier. “But right now our doors are closed for K-4.”

While classrooms are filled in kindergarten through fourth grade for the year and more students are coming in, staff members said this won’t harm student education.

Central Lee Elementary School Principal Heather Fruger said to enhance learning, the school has tried to balance classroom sizes and will incorporate more small group learning.

“We’ve done our best to balance classroom sizes in general, but we also utilize cluster grouping, which allows us to look at students levels of academic ability and social emotional needs and try to create kind of the perfect formula to where there’s the mix of kids that teachers will not have to maybe work with five levels of groups in their classrooms, maybe that’s down to three or four to make those instructional minutes count,” Fruger said.

Second grade teacher Kirsten Juarez has a full class this year and said she’ll also be incorporating more small group learning.

“We’re using a lot of small grouping and providing that small group intervention time the time where we can individualize the needs of our students and work with different groups throughout the day,” said Juarez.

At this time, Superintendent Crozier said there are no plans in the district to expand building and classrooms to allow more open enrollment students in.

He said the district is currently comfortable with their 90-100 student per grade level for the size of their district.

