Gibson named QPD Officer of the Year

By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Detective Adam Gibson was named the recipient of this year’s Quincy Police Department Officer of the Year award.

The announcement was made at Monday night’s Quincy City Council meeting.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said Gibson was nominated for the recognition for several reasons.

He said Gibson’s outstanding job on a kidnapping case in July of 2021 and a bank robbery case in August of the same year, were some examples of how Gibson worked wel. to protect the community.

