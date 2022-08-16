Hospital Report: August 16, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

V. Lowell Wellman, age 88, of Quincy, died on August 15 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Della ‘Maxine’ Bassett, age 80, of Quincy, died on August 13 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Rhonda Hinkle, age 60, of Fowler, died August 14 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Richard I. Bates, 59, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 15 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Blessing Hospital Reports no births as of today.

