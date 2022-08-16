Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri could be joining other states that have legalized recreational use of marijuana.

Residents are set to vote on its legalization on Nov. 8.

A “yes” vote would:

  • Remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, use, manufacture and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults 21 and older
  • Allow prisoners with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged
  • Give the state a 6% tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana

Hannibal resident Tiffany Alton said she smoked recreational marijuana when she lived in Illinois.

“I used it legally, of course,” Alton said. “There were a couple times I used it for stress relief and a couple times I used it for pain relief. And then also sleep.”

She is glad that she and other Missouri residents have the chance to vote to make it legal in Missouri.

“There are some people that maybe can’t get a medical card and it would be helpful for them because it is used for pain relief, stress relief,” Alton said.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said residents don’t realize how many people abuse alcohol and making marijuana legal for recreational use could cause more addiction.

“Adding another mind-altering substance in the public I see probably similar results,” Bogue said.

Not only that, but Bogue worries legalizing marijuana would mean more crashes on the roads.

“What we have seen throughout the years since marijuana was first legalized in Colorado, their statistics have dramatically increased on the number of crashes and other accidents that they have encountered,” Bogue said. “I would expect probably the same here.”

A 2020 Highway Loss Data Institute study found an overall 4 percent greater increase in collision claims after retail sales of marijuana took effect in Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

However, an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study showed no increased crash risk associated with the drug except when it was combined with alcohol.

The issue is amendment #3 on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash
Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash
MSHP: Mother will not face endangerment charges following death of 2-year-old Canton boy
132 N 8th Street
Residents displaced after fire on North 8th street in Quincy
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

Latest News

St. James Lutheran hosts back to school meet and greet
St. James Lutheran hosts back to school meet and greet
Northeast Missouri foster children in need of school supplies
Northeast Missouri foster children in need of school supplies
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Quincy Police are conducting a speed study between 13th and 18th Lind Street where they have...
Quincy Police receives data from speed study on Lind Street