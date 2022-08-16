Macomb Balloon Rally to celebrate 35th anniversary

Balloon launch.
Balloon launch.
By Anna Brandon
Aug. 16, 2022
MACOMB, IL (WGEM) - The Macomb Balloon Rally will be celbrating its 35th anniversary next month, where families can join for free.

According to organizers, 22 hot air balloons flown by pilots from across Illinois will be part of this year’s event, which has a pirate theme.

The events kick off Friday, Sept. 9, with a 6 p.m. mass ascension balloon launch from Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. Before the launch, beginning at 5:30 p.m., WIU’s Jazz Studio Orchestra will perform on the field.

The hot air balloons will take to the air again at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Saturday as pilots attempt to hit targets placed around the city. Pilots will be back in the air at about 6 p.m. on Saturday with another competitive flight.

Shortly after the balloons land, pilots will set up in rows on Vince Grady Field and light up their balloons against the night sky with the popular balloon glow, starting at about 7:30 p.m. The band “The Leftovers” will perform on Vince Grady Field during the evening flight and glow.

T-shirts will be for sale at the tent on the field and food vendors will be set up Friday and Saturday nights on Vince Grady Field.

All events are dependent on weather conditions.

For more information about the Macomb Balloon Rally, or the status of each flight, visit facebook.com/MacombBalloonRally.

