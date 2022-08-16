Northeast Missouri foster children in need of school supplies

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A local foster care organization is asking for your help to ensure foster children have school supplies this year.

FosterAdopt Connect in Hannibal supports and advocates for foster children and families.

They are collecting notebooks, crayons, paper towels, wipes and other back-to-school supplies.

Hannibal Branch Director Tamitha Ague said school supplies can add up to around $75 for one child, which is why these donations are needed.

“They’ve already had a lot of trauma in their life and a lot of hills that they have had to overcome and just being a part of and fitting in and being accepted into those schools, it’s really helpful to make sure that they start off on the best foot and we try to help them out with that,” said Ague.

Ague said they are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

She said you can also make monetary donations as well.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

