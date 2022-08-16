Novavax COVID-19 vaccine availiable in Adams Co. next week

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to the Adams County Health Department, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will be available on Monday. The vaccine is the first COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine authorized by FDA.

The vaccine is administered as a two-dose primary series for individuals ages 18 and older. CDC recommends the following schedule:

For adults ages 18 and over, two primary series doses should be administered 3-8 weeks apart.

For adults 18 and older with moderate or severe immunocompromise, two primary doses should be administered three weeks apart

Novavax is not authorized as a booster dose at this time

The Adams County Health Department’s immunization clinic is open for COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 4:15 p.m.

