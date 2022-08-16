Ongoing investigation after report of shots fired, police say

Macomb Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 2:19 a.m. on Aug. 15, at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper Street.
MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 2:19 a.m. on Aug. 15, at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper Street.

The Macomb Police Dept. have identified subjects of interest and said this is an ongoing investigation.

Officials said upon arriving they determined a shooting had occurred and the individuals involved in the shooting dispersed prior to their arrival.

Officials said there were no reported injuries, but there was property damage.

If you have any information about the incident, you can anonymously submit a tip to the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers or you can call the Macomb Police Dept. at 309-836-3222.

