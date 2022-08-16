Pittsfield city officials, businesses look ahead for $2.8 million downtown revitalization grant

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A long-awaited $2.8 million statewide grant that Pittsfield city officials applied for more than one year ago finally came through on Aug. 15.

City leaders and businesses said they could not be more excited and are visualizing a future for a whole new Pittsfield square.

“It’s good for the city,” said Mayor Gary Mendenhall. “It helps promote our downtown. Hopefully draw some more businesses to the downtown.”

Mendenhall said the city has already put together blueprints for their Pittsfield Square Revitalization project which will add new sidewalks, street lighting, landscaping, plus resurface streets, and remove lead pipes.

He said it will also make the square more handicap accessible.

“Make it more elderly friendly,” Mendenhall said. “There’s a couple of areas that have got big steps.”

Downtown businesses are looking forward to this upgrade. Carolyn Casteel’s is one of the longest standing businesses in Pittsfield, Illinois at more than 70 years old. Located on 110 Adams St., the shop owner said she thinks “that must be wonderful!”

Casteel said this week, the city celebrated her 99th birthday and she even got her own declaration day in Pittsfield Carolyn -- Casteel day on Aug. 15.

She said now, she gets to celebrate this downtown revitalization project just a day later.

Casteel said she’s seen gradual growth over the years.

“(Downtown) used to be pockets,” she said. “Little cubbyholes.”

She said now she hopes to see it explode with new businesses. Which would be great for her and the residents.

“You don’t have a lot of things here,” Casteel said. “They’re missing. Because I had to go out of town to get things to finish my apartment that I’m doing.”

Mendenhall said Pittsfield Square has been growing popularity with at least five businesses wanting to bring their shops to the square.

“I think this will only make it more enticing for those businesses,” Mendenhall said. “When they see the beautification and the revitalization we’re doing around the square.”

He said next steps are to meet with engineers and map out a plan. Which he said could take about a year.

He said by 2023, they expect to begin the lead water line removal.

And the entire project will take two to three years to complete.

Pittsfield city leaders have already drawn out a blueprint of the proposed revitalization. Subject to change as they further discuss more with the engineers. (WGEM)

Pittsfield proposed blueprint (WGEM)

Pittsfield Blueprint 2 (WGEM)

