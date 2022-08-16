Quincy Police receives data from speed study on Lind Street

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police are conducting a speed study between 13th and 18th Lind Street where they have placed devices to track how fast people drive up and down Lind Street. This comes after residents in the area expressed their concerns on the safety about the street.

Residents in the area said that the device is encouraging people to slow down, but they question how long that will last.

“There was another that was put up previously that was on the other side of the street. I noticed that when they had the sign up, the speed was pretty nice,” Josh Rice, who lives in a neighborhood on Lind Street said. “I didn’t mind people going by.”

But Rice said when the device came down people’s driving patterns changed and increased again.

“When people weren’t being held responsible and noticing what speed they were going, they would take advantage of that,” he said.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said they placed these devices in the neighborhood back in June and have looked through the data they gathered.

“And what we found is basically going eastbound cars were on average going under the speed limit for the most part. I think the average was about 23 miles per hour,” Yates said.

Yates said going west, the average was more, at 25 MPH with the highest at 43 MPH and Lind has a set limit of 30 MPH.

“So we do think there’s little more of an issue going westbound than eastbound,” Yates said.

He said the study shows 85% of travel in both directions was between 30 and 33 MPH.

“Hopefully some of those drivers will be able to see actually how fast they’re going westbound, will give everybody a little bit of a heads-up and will slow people down,” Yates said.

Rice said he hopes these studies will help the city find a more permanent solution to deter people from speeding in this neighborhood.

“Even a sign doesn’t matter. This yield sign that’s behind me doesn’t really stop that many people. So it’s not really a matter of putting up signs or doing something like that,” Rice said. “If they were able to put up these on a more permanent basis just to remind people how fast they’re going past these young kids, it would be really helpful.”

Yates said they plan to keep this speed tracker up for the next couple of weeks

They’re also going to do another speed study once school is back in session and everyone gets comfortable to see what other data they can collect.

