Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns

By Charity Bell
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council heard from a Quincy resident concerned about a rental property Monday night.

Aaron Coffman said he was led to believe the property was fit to live in and paid $2,355.00 to rent it.

Coffman said it turned out not to be and was infested with roaches and didn’t have proper electricity.

He said he was sent a message from the property manager that mimicked coming from the city. The City Inspection Department clarified the message was not sent by the city.

The alderman made a motion to have the police department and state’s attorney’s office review the issue.

Meanwhile, Quincy City Council approved a resolution for the police department to buy a new dog and send a K-9 handler to training for $13,500.

They then denied a Planning Commission recommendation from last Monday, for a special permit to grant a liquor license to operate video gaming terminals at 1034 North 4th Street.

Lastly, the council went into an Executive Session for personnel matters and collective bargaining negotiations. They didn’t make any motions out of that session.

