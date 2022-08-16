Quincy Public Schools works to hire five more bus drivers

QUINCY (WGEM) - School starts Wednesday and Quincy Public School officials said bus drivers are still relatively short in supply.

QPS transportation director, Scott Douglas, said the schools dealt with a major shortage last year.

“In place, we have probably six to eight in place to take on different roles,” Douglas said. “We’ve had a couple people that have come back and have also offered to help us as subs.”

He said to entice new drivers, they bumped up the hourly pay to $19/hr.

He said they managed to hire five new drivers, however it was only half of the 10 to 15 drivers needed.

“The tough thing is, is that we still have drivers that are ‘in training’ to be drivers,” Douglas said. “Once we get those guys and gals through, though things will look a lot better.”

Douglas said the schools will continue to hire drivers on a rolling basis.

