Record-breaking year for community foundation’s 2022 competitive grant program

QUINCY (WGEM) - Fifty area nonprofits received $215,960.55 in grant funding through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri’s competitive grant program.

A total of 55 grants from 50 funds held at the Community Foundation will support a wide range of local, charitable interests. The checks were awarded during a presentation at The Quincy Museum, one of this year’s grant recipients.

The grants will support programs, assist with purchasing equipment and supplies, and contribute to much-needed operational funding for nonprofit organizations providing arts and culture, community betterment, education, health, and human services to our region.

“This year has been a record year for our competitive grant program. We have been able to assist 50 organizations in our region with a special project and operating support by awarding more than $215,000 - breaking the $200,000 mark for the first time ever,” said Community Foundation Program Officer Kent Embree. “What a fantastic year to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Community Foundation! We look forward to seeing the difference these agencies make in the communities they serve not just in the next year, but for years to come.”

Through the competitive grant program, the Community Foundation strives to strengthen nonprofit programs to enhance the quality of life throughout our region ultimately. The Community Foundation annually accepts applications for funding from nonprofit organizations in its 12-county region.

A grant committee of board members and volunteers throughout the region evaluates each application to determine the awards.

Earnings from endowment funds make competitive grants possible. Donors work with the Community Foundation to establish permanent charitable funds to support their philanthropic goals and community.

The Community Foundation invests and grows those funds, and each year a portion of the fund’s earnings are distributed as grants while the principal remains intact.

“Each of these grants is an expression of a donor’s vision and love for community,” said Catherine Bocke Meckes, Community Foundation CEO. “We are grateful for the opportunity to grow charitable funds on behalf of our donors and help fulfill a shared goal of bettering our region. These grants are a testament to the generosity of our communities and the dedication of our nonprofits.”

In addition to today’s presentation, County Endowment Fund Councils will present grants from County Endowment Funds. Fund councils in Brown, Hancock and Pike County, IL and Lewis and Marion County, MO reviewed applications from local, eligible organizations. They made recommendations on grants to be awarded for serving each county’s needs and opportunities best.

Grants from County Endowment Funds will be presented at County Endowment awards ceremonies in each county.

The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri builds permanent charitable funds to assist area nonprofits and communities.

Its mission, “connecting people who care with causes that matter,” is achieved by gathering funds, growing them through investments, then granting them to nonprofit organizations, causes or communities that mean the most to its donors.

Since 1997, the Community Foundation has made grants totaling more than $13 million in the 12 county service area of Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike in Illinois and Clark, Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Pike, Knox, Shelby and Monroe in Missouri.

The Community Foundation has IRS 501(c)(3) status, and contributions made to the Community Foundation generally qualify for the maximum allowable deductions for income and estate tax purposes.

For more information, call 217-222-1237, email info@mycommunityfoundation.org or go to mycommunityfoundation.org or www.facebook.com/mycommunityfoundation.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.