St. James Lutheran hosts back to school meet and greet

By Hunter Willis
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday night, St. James Lutheran Elementary hosted a back to school meet and greet for new and returning students.

At the event, students were able to come socialize while getting acquainted with their new teachers, dropping off school supplies, checking out school organizations and even getting a sweet treat.

Principal Renee Higgins feels that it’s a great help for the students to have an event like this.

“For students, it gets them acclimated to their new environment,” Higgins said. “We do have a lot of new students and they can come meet their teacher and just see where they are gonna go for their first day.”

Also be on the lookout for future school events like their Spaghetti Supper and Trivia Night in Oct.

