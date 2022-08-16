Stop signs to be places at Glenayre and Hollister Whitney Parkway

QUINCY (WGEM) - You might see a change at an intersection in Quincy, to make it safer for you.

There will be stop signs coming to the intersection of Glenayre Way and Hollister Whitney Parkway in Quincy.

Quincy Engineering Manager Steve Bange said the police department and Hollister Whitney told the Traffic Commission there have been a lot more pedestrians between the company’s buildings.

The hope is by replacing the yield signs that are already there with stop signs and putting in a crosswalk, it will slow down traffic and protect pedestrians.

