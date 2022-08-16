Stop signs to be places at Glenayre and Hollister Whitney Parkway

By Charity Bell
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - You might see a change at an intersection in Quincy, to make it safer for you.

There will be stop signs coming to the intersection of Glenayre Way and Hollister Whitney Parkway in Quincy.

Quincy Engineering Manager Steve Bange said the police department and Hollister Whitney told the Traffic Commission there have been a lot more pedestrians between the company’s buildings.

The hope is by replacing the yield signs that are already there with stop signs and putting in a crosswalk, it will slow down traffic and protect pedestrians.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash
Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash
MSHP: Mother will not face endangerment charges following death of 2-year-old Canton boy
132 N 8th Street
Residents displaced after fire on North 8th street in Quincy
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

Latest News

Stop signs to be places at Glenayre and Hollister Whitney Parkway
Stop signs to be places at Glenayre and Hollister Whitney Parkway
Ongoing investigation after report of shots fired, police say
Ongoing investigation after report of shots fired, police say
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Quincy Police receives data from speed study on Lind Street
Quincy Police receives data from speed study on Lind Street
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns