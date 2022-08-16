Temps slightly cooler than normal

Temps are close to normal for the next seven days
Temps are close to normal for the next seven days(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are really set up for a quiet weather pattern for the next couple of days. Not just quiet but temperatures remaining fairly even, definitely not a roller coaster ride on the temperature side of things. Daytime high temperatures For the next seven days will all top out in the low 80s. We are tracking another potential round of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday. These showers do not look widespread they look very isolated or scattered in nature. There could also be some thunderstorms that are accompanying the showers.

Forecast models were pretty close on this last rain event. With much of the rain just clipping...
Forecast models were pretty close on this last rain event. With much of the rain just clipping the western and southern edge of the viewing area.(Max Inman)

As far as the rain received Monday night, southwestern Monroe county and southwestern Shelby county in Missouri are the only counties or areas that I saw rain totals in excess of 1 inch. Most folks saw a 10th of an inch maybe 2/10 of an inch over the rest of the region.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash
Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash
MSHP: Mother will not face endangerment charges following death of 2-year-old Canton boy
Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
The 6-10 day temp outlook from the climate prediction center shows that below average...
Below Average Temps to Continue
Heaviest rain will be in central Missouri
Rain on the way for some
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning