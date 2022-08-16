Temps slightly cooler than normal

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are really set up for a quiet weather pattern for the next couple of days. Not just quiet but temperatures remaining fairly even, definitely not a roller coaster ride on the temperature side of things. Daytime high temperatures For the next seven days will all top out in the low 80s. We are tracking another potential round of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday. These showers do not look widespread they look very isolated or scattered in nature. There could also be some thunderstorms that are accompanying the showers.

Forecast models were pretty close on this last rain event. With much of the rain just clipping the western and southern edge of the viewing area. (Max Inman)

As far as the rain received Monday night, southwestern Monroe county and southwestern Shelby county in Missouri are the only counties or areas that I saw rain totals in excess of 1 inch. Most folks saw a 10th of an inch maybe 2/10 of an inch over the rest of the region.

