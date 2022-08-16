WGEM Sports At Six: Rushville-Industry Rockets Preparing To “Lift Off” To New Heights On The IHSA Prep Gridiron And The Quincy High Blue Devils Are 15 Days Away From the Start Of The 2022 Western Big 6 Soccer Season

QHS Ready To Defend Their 2021 WB6 Conference Championship On The Pitch
High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The countdown seems to be getting louder day by day and hour by hour for prep football fans across the Tri-States! August 26 is the Friday Night that most teams are scheduled to kick-off the new 2022 season in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. For Rushville-Industry, they’re set to take on Macomb High, on the road, for Week 1 of the new season. Last year, the Rockers beat the Bombers in a 24-22 thriller in Rushville, so the “Purple and Gold” expect MHS to come out on fire when the two squads collide to open the season in less than 2 weeks. RIHS is loaded with team speed this season, and they’re hoping that will help propel the program to great heights this season. After finishing the season at (7-3) overall in 2021, expectations are indeed sky high throughout “Rockets Nation” this season with a host of talented players returning from last years squad. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with RIHS head coach Brian Lafferty after drills, to get his thoughts on this years squad as they get ready to try and improve on last seasons (4-1) slate in the highly competitive Prairieland Conference.

On the prep soccer pitch, the Blue Devils of Quincy High are now just 15 days away from their season opener on the pitch against Western Big Conference rival Rock Island. As the reining conference champs, QHS understands that they’ll get every teams best effort when they line up against the “Blue and White” this season. The Blue Devils are ready for that challenge as they continue to work hard on the practice turf looking to improve their goal-scoring abilities from a season ago. QHS posted a (11-9-3) slate in 2021 in route to bringing home the conference crown after finishing the season at (6-1) in the WB6. We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Ron Bridal on his plans for his squad for the next 7 days during the second week of fall camp.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (August 14th) Fort Madison Welcomes New Quarterback; Illini West Preps For Football Season; QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS AT TEN

News

WGEM Sports at 10 Saturday August 13th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (August 13th) Unity-Payson Football Has Midnight Practice; QHS and QU Hold First Full Padded Scrimmages; QU Women’s Soccer Ties In Opening Match

Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS AT TEN

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (August 12) “Sports Extra” Camp Point Central Panthers Ready To Start The 2022 IHSA Football Season And South Shelby QB Trey Countryman Offers Insight On The Cardinals Football Team

Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Camp Point Central Head Coach Brad Dixon Understands The Tough Schedule The Panthers Face On The Gridiron This Season

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 12) Unity-Payson Mustangs Football Team Set To Close Out Week One Of Fall Practice On The Turf In Mendon And QHS Wide Receiver Adon Byquist Sidelined Until Next Week At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Mustangs of Unity-Payson Are Focused On Preparing For A Successful Football Season In Mendon

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (August 11) Fort Madison Mourning The Loss Of Lady Bloodhounds Head Basketball Coach Tony Sargent In the Hawkeye State

Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Head Basketball Coach Tony Sargent Passes Away

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (August 11) D.A. Weibring Invitational Gets Underway At The Westview Golf Course And The Macomb Bombers Football Team Looking To Improve On Their (6-4) Slate From 2021

Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Annual D.A. Weibring Invitational Gets Underway At The Westview Golf Course In Quincy

Sports

New JWCC athletics website offers user-friendly upgrade

Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT
|
By John Potts
Most of the site’s structural framework was put together by the college’s IT department, but Hoyt designed the look of the web pages.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 10) Central Lee Hawks Changing Attitudes On The IHSAA Gridiron In 2022 And Numbers Are On The Rise Within The Ranks Of The Macomb Bombers Football Program

Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central Lee Hawks Hope To Change Their Fortunes On The IHSAA Gridiron With A Change In Attitude This Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 10) Palmyra Head Football Coach Kevin Miles Will Miss Season Opener On August 26 And The Central Lee Hawks Focused On Soaring To New Heights On The IHSAA Gridiron In 2022

Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Head Football Coach Kevin Miles Will Not Be On The Sidelines For The Panthers Season-Opener On August 26