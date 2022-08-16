WGEM Sports At Six: Rushville-Industry Rockets Preparing To “Lift Off” To New Heights On The IHSA Prep Gridiron And The Quincy High Blue Devils Are 15 Days Away From the Start Of The 2022 Western Big 6 Soccer Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The countdown seems to be getting louder day by day and hour by hour for prep football fans across the Tri-States! August 26 is the Friday Night that most teams are scheduled to kick-off the new 2022 season in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. For Rushville-Industry, they’re set to take on Macomb High, on the road, for Week 1 of the new season. Last year, the Rockers beat the Bombers in a 24-22 thriller in Rushville, so the “Purple and Gold” expect MHS to come out on fire when the two squads collide to open the season in less than 2 weeks. RIHS is loaded with team speed this season, and they’re hoping that will help propel the program to great heights this season. After finishing the season at (7-3) overall in 2021, expectations are indeed sky high throughout “Rockets Nation” this season with a host of talented players returning from last years squad. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with RIHS head coach Brian Lafferty after drills, to get his thoughts on this years squad as they get ready to try and improve on last seasons (4-1) slate in the highly competitive Prairieland Conference.

On the prep soccer pitch, the Blue Devils of Quincy High are now just 15 days away from their season opener on the pitch against Western Big Conference rival Rock Island. As the reining conference champs, QHS understands that they’ll get every teams best effort when they line up against the “Blue and White” this season. The Blue Devils are ready for that challenge as they continue to work hard on the practice turf looking to improve their goal-scoring abilities from a season ago. QHS posted a (11-9-3) slate in 2021 in route to bringing home the conference crown after finishing the season at (6-1) in the WB6. We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Ron Bridal on his plans for his squad for the next 7 days during the second week of fall camp.

