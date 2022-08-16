WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 15) NFL Team Arrives In The Gem City To Check Out QU Hawks Practice And Macomb Bombers Join QND Raiders In The Top 5 At PND Invitational In Peoria
Rushville-Industry Gives Credit To Fans For Creating An Amazing “Football Friday Night” Atmosphere
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, August 15, 2022
IHSA Golf
PND Invitational
Kellogg Golf Course (Peoria)
Team Standings
1. Moline 304 (Won Tourney After A 1 Hole Playoff)
2. Bloomington Central Catholic 304
3. Macomb 304
5. Quincy Notre Dame 309
Macomb Bombers Individual Scores:
Connor Watson 71 (Finished 2nd)
Justice Keene 76 (Finished 16th)
Hunter Wilson 77 (Finished Tied For 17thj)
Brady Scalf 80
QND Raiders Individual Scores:
Konnor Craven 76
Beau Eftink 76
Major League Baseball
Cubs 4
Nationals 5
CHI: Cubs Now (47-67) On The Season
CHI Had 7 Hits & Committed 1 Error vs. 8 Hits / 1 Error For The Nats
Summary: Cubs Scored 2 Runs In The 1st Inning While The Nats Scored 4 Runs In The 5th
Nats: Nelson Cruz Belted A Solo HR In The 8th Inning (Game-Winner!)
CHI: Ian Happ (2-For-3 / 2r / 2 RBI / 1 BB )
CHI: Seiya Suzuki (2-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )
CHI: Franmil Reyes (1-For-4 /1 RBI )
KC Royals 2
Twins 4
KC Now (48-69) On The Season
Astros 2
White Sox 4
CHI-Sox Now (60-56) On The Season
Tampa Bay Rays 4
NY Yankees 0
Bombers Now (72-44) On The Season
Rays Improve To (61-53) On The Season
NY Mets 1
Braves 13
ATL Now (71-46) On The Season
Athletics 1
Rangers 2
LA Dodgers 4
Brewers 0
Mariners 6
Angels 2
Diamondbacks 1
Giants 6
Padres 0
Marlins 3
Game 1
Tigers 1
Guardians 4
Game 2
Tigers 7
Guardians 5
Phillies 4
Reds 3
Orioles 7
Blue Jays 3
