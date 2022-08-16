WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 15) NFL Team Arrives In The Gem City To Check Out QU Hawks Practice And Macomb Bombers Join QND Raiders In The Top 5 At PND Invitational In Peoria

Rushville-Industry Gives Credit To Fans For Creating An Amazing “Football Friday Night” Atmosphere
Macomb High School Bombers Golf Team Finishes 3rd At PND Invitational
Macomb High School Bombers Golf Team Finishes 3rd At PND Invitational(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, August 15, 2022

IHSA Golf

PND Invitational

Kellogg Golf Course (Peoria)

Team Standings

1. Moline 304 (Won Tourney After A 1 Hole Playoff)

2. Bloomington Central Catholic 304

3. Macomb 304

5. Quincy Notre Dame 309

Macomb Bombers Individual Scores:

Connor Watson 71 (Finished 2nd)

Justice Keene 76 (Finished 16th)

Hunter Wilson 77 (Finished Tied For 17thj)

Brady Scalf 80

QND Raiders Individual Scores:

Konnor Craven 76

Beau Eftink 76

Major League Baseball

Cubs 4

Nationals 5

CHI: Cubs Now (47-67) On The Season

CHI Had 7 Hits & Committed 1 Error vs. 8 Hits / 1 Error For The Nats

Summary: Cubs Scored 2 Runs In The 1st Inning While The Nats Scored 4 Runs In The 5th

Nats: Nelson Cruz Belted A Solo HR In The 8th Inning (Game-Winner!)

CHI: Ian Happ (2-For-3 / 2r / 2 RBI / 1 BB )

CHI: Seiya Suzuki (2-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )

CHI: Franmil Reyes (1-For-4 /1 RBI )

Listen To Cubs Baseball “LIVE” On WGEM Sports-Radio ESPN 98.9 FM

KC Royals 2

Twins 4

KC Now (48-69) On The Season

Astros 2

White Sox 4

CHI-Sox Now (60-56) On The Season

Tampa Bay Rays 4

NY Yankees 0

Bombers Now (72-44) On The Season

Rays Improve To (61-53) On The Season

NY Mets 1

Braves 13

ATL Now (71-46) On The Season

Athletics 1

Rangers 2

LA Dodgers 4

Brewers 0

Mariners 6

Angels 2

Diamondbacks 1

Giants 6

Padres 0

Marlins 3

Game 1

Tigers 1

Guardians 4

Game 2

Tigers 7

Guardians 5

Phillies 4

Reds 3

Orioles 7

Blue Jays 3

