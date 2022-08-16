WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 15) NFL Team Arrives In The Gem City To Check Out QU Hawks Practice And Macomb Bombers Join QND Raiders In The Top 5 At PND Invitational In Peoria

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, August 15, 2022

IHSA Golf

PND Invitational

Kellogg Golf Course (Peoria)

Team Standings

1. Moline 304 (Won Tourney After A 1 Hole Playoff)

2. Bloomington Central Catholic 304

3. Macomb 304

5. Quincy Notre Dame 309

Macomb Bombers Individual Scores:

Connor Watson 71 (Finished 2nd)

Justice Keene 76 (Finished 16th)

Hunter Wilson 77 (Finished Tied For 17thj)

Brady Scalf 80

QND Raiders Individual Scores:

Konnor Craven 76

Beau Eftink 76

Major League Baseball

Cubs 4

Nationals 5

CHI: Cubs Now (47-67) On The Season

CHI Had 7 Hits & Committed 1 Error vs. 8 Hits / 1 Error For The Nats

Summary: Cubs Scored 2 Runs In The 1st Inning While The Nats Scored 4 Runs In The 5th

Nats: Nelson Cruz Belted A Solo HR In The 8th Inning (Game-Winner!)

CHI: Ian Happ (2-For-3 / 2r / 2 RBI / 1 BB )

CHI: Seiya Suzuki (2-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )

CHI: Franmil Reyes (1-For-4 /1 RBI )

KC Royals 2

Twins 4

KC Now (48-69) On The Season

Astros 2

White Sox 4

CHI-Sox Now (60-56) On The Season

Tampa Bay Rays 4

NY Yankees 0

Bombers Now (72-44) On The Season

Rays Improve To (61-53) On The Season

NY Mets 1

Braves 13

ATL Now (71-46) On The Season

Athletics 1

Rangers 2

LA Dodgers 4

Brewers 0

Mariners 6

Angels 2

Diamondbacks 1

Giants 6

Padres 0

Marlins 3

Game 1

Tigers 1

Guardians 4

Game 2

Tigers 7

Guardians 5

Phillies 4

Reds 3

Orioles 7

Blue Jays 3

