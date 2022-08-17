Annual Big Dig Day returns to Hannibal Saturday

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Before school starts next week for Hannibal Public Schools, you can let your kids have one big last hoorah.

The Big Dirt Dig will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at the Street Department maintenance facility.

Kids from babies to five years old can go play in piles of dirt and sand.

Hannibal Public Schools “Parents as Teachers” Director Whitney Holliday said children learn the best through playing, so she encourages all families to attend.

“It’s just a great morning to be together and we know that play is the best form of learning and the best way to help kids learn and grow and realize their full potential,” Holliday said. “This just gives an a different opportunity a different experience.”

Holliday said you can let your kids bring trucks, shovels and other toys.

