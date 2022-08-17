Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 17th, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dustin Burnett

Mark Schneider

Gretchen Maple

Brynnlynn Sims

Kim Scranton

Patsy Mette

Glen Cox

Khole Hinton

Delilah Kirtlink

Amy Humphrey

Marc Barry

Michaela Leapley

Brock Terry

Aubrey Hardisty

Janine Cavicchia

Nancy Chu

Betty Elder

Julie Kremer

Lloyd Thorman

Tim Goehl

Ruth Werneth

Drew Struck

Jane Ippensen

Anne Dedert

ANNIVERSARIES

Brad & Billie Grawe

Tim & Kelly Deming

Ron & Delors Wingerter

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shared Video

EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation

Updated: 2 hours ago
19 News

Shared Video

Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Shared Video

Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof gear for everyday use

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement with customized bulletproof vests.

Shared Video

Good Morning Give Back in August: VINE Faith in Action

Updated: 34 minutes ago
As part of August’s GMGB initiative, Kelsey and Lisa highlight the different ways VINE Faith in Action enriches the lives of seniors and how you can be part of their mission.

Shared Video

National Thrift Shop Day highlights ways to save money, find bargains on essential items

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

Shared Video

Montgomery mayor talks reimagining west, south Montgomery

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Shared Video

Harvest Foundation Launches Project Hope

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Shared Video

Honoring the victims of Tropical Storm Fred

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
FOX Carolina's lindsey Gibbs has the details.

Shared Video

Cheney becomes 8th republican out of 10 to lose their primary after voting to impeach Trump

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Cheney is now the 8th congressional republican out of 10, who've lost their primaries after voting to impeach Trump.

Shared Video

National Thrift Shop Day: Highlighting ways to save money

Updated: 58 minutes ago