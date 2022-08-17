Classrooms need ‘adopted’ at Lincoln Elementary

MACOMB (WGEM) - Second-grade teacher Amy Morris started “Adopt a Classroom” in 1999 when Wilson School still existed in Macomb. The amount of classrooms then was just seven.

Now, 30 classrooms are in need of being adopted every year. Morris said she began the program as a way for local businesses to come into classrooms to show students the subjects they learn are applicable in the workforce.

“Often times as adults we say ‘oh I never use that,’ so they get to see how they use math, reading and writing when they’re grown up,” Morris said. “It lets them learn more about their community and the different jobs that are out there.”

Currently, the school is looking for five to 10 businesses. Morris said the program also allows for students to take field trips to the workplace. Once every classroom has a business, Morris said more are welcome so students can learn more.

To adopt a classroom, email Morris or call the school at (309) 833-2095.

Businesses who want to adopt but are not located in Macomb have the option to video conference the class.

