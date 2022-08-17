Councilman Franke proposes transparency at City Council meeting, issue tabled

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Councilman accused of physically assaulting two city employees said he is trying to promote accountability and transparency in the city. But, his agenda issue was tabled at the Hannibal city council Tuesday night.

Third ward councilman Stephan Franke proposed the city use Human Resources Counsel, Jackson Lewis, or another HR administrator to conduct exit interviews with employees.

According to Franke, they would fill out questionnaires about their workplace experience to ensure the city council provides a good workplace to grow and thrive.

His agenda item was tabled by council members Darrell McCoy and Mike Dobson and confirmed by the council at large.

“Clearly the Mayor and the Council have been intimidated by threats of the City Clerk and City Manager who have been opposed to having a public discussion about this initiative for establishing a process for transparency and accountability to the Council and our citizens as to how our city employees are managed and supervised since November,” Franke said.

McCoy said he would like to see it on the agenda again, but only after a human resources professional does some research.

“This issue has been on the agenda before it’s been previously tabled nothing has really changed since then with the exception of we still have an impending impeachment hearing and just with some of the things that were alleged included in the council packet I just felt like for all parties involved it was fair to just move on and talk about it it at a different time,” McCoy said.

Meanwhile, the city’s impeachment of Franke is still pending.

