Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion

The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Florida appellate court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a pregnant teenager a waiver to have an abortion without parental consent.

The 16-year-old, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.

According to the appellate court decision, the teen did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.

The teen told the court she is not ready to have a baby, does not have a job, is still in school and the child’s father is unable to assist her.

One of the appellate judges involved in the case said in a dissent he did not fully agree with the circuit judge’s decision and that the appellate court should return the case to the lower court.

