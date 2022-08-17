Culver-Stockton catalyst program prepares freshmen for college

CANTON, MISSOURI (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton implemented a program called Catalyst a few years ago.

It allows incoming freshmen to take and complete a general education course two weeks before school starts.

This year they offered one science and one fine arts gen ed. class.

The program is designed to let students get a feel for the campus before the semester begins.

“They’re less anxious when classes start, they get to move into their room a couple weeks early,” said Student Success Director Alissa Burger. “With the evening activities we plan for them, they get to meet a wide range of faculty, staff and students from across campus.”

Every fall, the college has 15 to 30 freshmen take advantage of this program.

“I figured it would be a really good experience to get on campus, know what campus was like, where everything was,” said sophomore Logan McClain. “And also you get 3 credit hours in 2 weeks so it seemed like a no brainer for me.”

Professors said a lot of newer students struggle with the pace of college classes right out of high school and this program helps ease them into college life.

“Immediately they’re already going to have the tools to know how to take notes during my lectures, they know the pace I’m going to move and how I make tests which is a really big advantage,” said Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Lisa Prowant.

The college doesn’t provide this program for the spring semester.

They will be bringing the program back next fall for students to sign up for.

You can visit their website for any additional program information.

