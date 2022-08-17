Early morning fire destorys Fort Madison home

FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WGEM) - An early morning fire has destroyed a home in Fort Madison, according to the Fort Madison Fire Department.

Captain Neal Gathers said the call came in at 5 a.m. Wednesday about a fire at 215 Avenue G.

Gathers said on the way to the fire, firefighters determined more resources would be necessary and called in all units.

Gathers added, when firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming out of every window of the home.

A woman who was living in the home was able to make it out without injury. Gather said she told firefighters she had fallen asleep with a lit cigarette.

Gathers said the home is a total loss, but firefighters were able to prevent damage to neighboring homes.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.