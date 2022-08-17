FDA creates over-the-counter hearing aids

FDA Hearing Aids
FDA Hearing Aids(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A local expert has weighing in on a new, and possibly more affordable, option that’s coming for those who are hard of hearing.

The FDA has created another class of hearing aid designed to be more accessible for those with moderate hearing issues.

That means you no longer need a prescription to purchase hearing aids.

You will be able to get them over-the-counter or even online.

Field Representative for the West IL Area Agency on Aging Mary Crawford is excited for these new changes because of how much hearing aids often cost.

“A more affordable alternative is always a welcome arrival on the scene, it gives people a choice,” Crawford said. “And as we all know a $5,000 pair of hearing aids is not in everyone’s reach.”

Crawford feels this will give those struggling financially another option dealing with their hearing issues.

“I think its worth investigating your choices and options and certainly if you have documented hearing loss by an audiologist or medical professional, you should really check in and see if that is something that meets your needs.”

These changes will take place in mid-Oct.

