Fire destroys Fort Madison home, damages another

FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WGEM) - An early morning fire destroyed a Fort Madison home and caused damage to another, according to a report by the Pen City Current.

The fire started in a home at 215 Avenue G.

According to the report, the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday, one person was home at the time and got out unharmed.

A porch on the neighboring home to the west also caught fire.

The Pen City Current reports the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

