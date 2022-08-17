Graff waives jury trial for plea negotiation

Jonathan Graff
Jonathan Graff(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse has waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a plea negotiation, according to court records.

Jonathan J. Graff who pleaded not guilty in July in a case alleging he had sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl was granted a waiver of a trial by jury on Wednesday by Judge Roger Thomson.

Court records show Graff will now enter his plea on Aug. 31 at 1:15 p.m.

Quincy Police reported in May that Graff was arrested following an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship. Police said they interviewed the 16-year-old who provided details and evidence in the investigation.

Graff had been an assistant girls basketball coach at Quincy Notre Dame and an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program at 3032 Broadway in Quincy.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
Developers of the former Illinois State Bank building on 6th and Hampshire in Quincy hope to...
Redevelopment is on track for the nearly 115-year-old former Illinois State Bank building

Latest News

Currently about 10 classrooms at Lincoln Elementary need adopted.
Classrooms need ‘adopted’ at Lincoln Elementary
Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital receives over $500K in USDA grants
Excessive rainfall is what some areas need and it is not in the cards.
Rain will make another run at the region
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul
Illinois attorney general announces $450M in nationwide settlement as part of opioid maker endo’s bankruptcy