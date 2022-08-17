Graff waives jury trial for plea negotiation

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse has waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a plea negotiation, according to court records.

Jonathan J. Graff who pleaded not guilty in July in a case alleging he had sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl was granted a waiver of a trial by jury on Wednesday by Judge Roger Thomson.

Court records show Graff will now enter his plea on Aug. 31 at 1:15 p.m.

Quincy Police reported in May that Graff was arrested following an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship. Police said they interviewed the 16-year-old who provided details and evidence in the investigation.

Graff had been an assistant girls basketball coach at Quincy Notre Dame and an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program at 3032 Broadway in Quincy.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.