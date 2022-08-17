Hospital Report: August 17, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Bridie L. Schlotter, 50 of Canton, Missouri passed away August 15 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Il. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Charles “Tyler” Harbourn, 29, of Quincy, IL, passed away August 13 at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Rev. Ardeen H. “Dean” Bauch, age 97, formerly of Quincy, passed away August 15 at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester, MN. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

James ‘Jim’ Bangert, age 90, of Quincy, died on August 15 in the Golden Good Shepherd Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Wilma Carlene Taylor, 95, of Quincy, IL, passed away August 15 at Bradford Villa in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Cameron Gay & Lexy Walden of Quincy, IL...boy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.