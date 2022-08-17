Human umbilical cords found in luggage at New Orleans airport, CBP says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two umbilical cords a month apart in luggage coming...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two umbilical cords a month apart in luggage coming from Honduras.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – A human umbilical cord was found in a passenger’s baggage at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans earlier this month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on Aug. 2, agents found the umbilical cord with a passenger on a Spirit flight from Honduras. The passenger was then referred for a secondary inspection.

The CDC was contacted and said the umbilical cord and the medical wrist band that was with it needed to be abandoned or detained. The passenger claimed it belonged to a relative and chose to abandon the items, which were then incinerated.

CBP said this is not the first time this summer that an umbilical cord was found in luggage. On June 28, another passenger from Honduras was found to have a positive pregnancy test and an umbilical cord wrapped in the middle of clothing and sealed in cellophane. The passenger also said they belonged to a relative.

“With the vast number of daily travelers, our officers are guaranteed to encounter some unusual items,” said Mark Choina, acting area port director of New Orleans. “However, two umbilical cords, a month apart, coming from the same country is noteworthy.”

The CDC requires a permit or certification for certain biological materials imported into the United States.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
Developers of the former Illinois State Bank building on 6th and Hampshire in Quincy hope to...
Redevelopment is on track for the nearly 115-year-old former Illinois State Bank building

Latest News

Culver-Stockton implemented a program called Catalyst a few years ago. It allows incoming...
Culver-Stockton catalyst program prepares freshmen for college
Currently about 10 classrooms at Lincoln Elementary need adopted.
Classrooms need ‘adopted’ at Lincoln Elementary
Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital receives over $500K in USDA grants
Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites