Jury trial moved for 2x4′s for Hope co-founder accused of theft

QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial for a man accused of theft from the 2x4′s for Hope charity that he co-founded has been moved, according to court documents.

On Wednesday Judge Roger Thomson moved the trial for 63-year-old Mark S. Lawrence from September to November with a status hearing set for Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

Lawrence, who is free on bond after posting $1,500, was indicted in May on the charges alleging he stole money from the organization between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.

In June, Lawrence entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft over $100,000 and one count of theft over $10,000 during his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court.

Lawrence and his wife, Chris Lawrence, were abruptly removed from 2x4s for Hope on Nov. 15, 2021. The couple also was subject to a temporary restraining order by 2x4s for Hope.

The couple founded the organization in 2015.

